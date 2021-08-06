GoFundMe organized to help Rockford man pay medical bills after June shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting incident in late June leaves one Rockford man paralyzed and struggling to make ends meet. Now he pleads with the community for help.

Sebastian Gonzalez thought he was running simple errands the evening of June 24th, but as he stopped at the intersection of Charles and 11th St., another vehicle pulled up next to his and shots rang out. One of the bullets lodged in his spine and he spent days in the hospital.

“It’s a reminder, it’s clearly it’s really a reminder that...anything can happen, and not and not everybody’s gonna think and feel the same way you do,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s face is paralyzed, struggles to sleep and suffers from severe headaches. He also lost his hearing in one ear. Gonzalez said his medical bills are already at $200,000. That’s why his close friend Joseph Harrington started a GoFundMe account.

“Sebastian is a person is probably one of the happiest people I’ve met, he’s always. He’s always willing to go the extra mile,” said Harrington.

Harrington said his friend isn’t the type of person to ask for help, even though he needs it now more than ever.

“It’s not only just the money is to change your life he’s going to have to go through,”

“I tell them thank you man, you know,” said Gonzalez “Even though they’re still like not enough money funds like raised up per se, but just i told them just with $10 or $100 that’s how you know I would have appreciated, like no matter no matter what.”

According to Gonzalez, he’ll have another surgery on august 26 when doctors will try to remove the bullet from his spine.

Those interested can donate here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.