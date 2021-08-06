Advertisement

District 100, SwedishAmerican partner to open wellness center

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A grand re-opening of sorts for the Belvidere School District 100 Wellness Center.

After a few years under different management, District 100 is partnering with SwedishAmerican for the clinic located at the Boone County Center. It’s an on-site clinic for families and employees of District 100. School and health officials say this will expand services for families in Belvidere. They say its a perfect option for non-emergency visits like injuries on the job, management of chronic diseases, wellness services and preventative health services.

“Less than a mile away, we have SwedishAmerican Hospital, in town right here,” said Nik Butenhoff, Career Readiness Director. “So, just all the different services that a hospital can provide that a clinic might not, we are just a hop, skip and jump away from that.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools.
Gov. Pritzker: Mask mandate for Ill. schools, day cares, long-term care facilities
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Rita Crundwell development
Leaders react to ex-Dixon Comptroller who embezzled $54 million early prison release
GONZALEZ ROAD RAGE AX
GoFundMe organized to help Rockford man pay medical bills after June shooting
Burglarized bar German Valley 8.5
Burglarized German Valley bar looks for answers
10-year-old Makyia Howard, a dog bite victim, holds hands with her mother Anisa Sanfratello on...
10-year-old Janesville girl attacked by dog, mother pleading for more precautions