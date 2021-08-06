District 100, SwedishAmerican partner to open wellness center

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A grand re-opening of sorts for the Belvidere School District 100 Wellness Center.

After a few years under different management, District 100 is partnering with SwedishAmerican for the clinic located at the Boone County Center. It’s an on-site clinic for families and employees of District 100. School and health officials say this will expand services for families in Belvidere. They say its a perfect option for non-emergency visits like injuries on the job, management of chronic diseases, wellness services and preventative health services.

“Less than a mile away, we have SwedishAmerican Hospital, in town right here,” said Nik Butenhoff, Career Readiness Director. “So, just all the different services that a hospital can provide that a clinic might not, we are just a hop, skip and jump away from that.”

