“Covanxiety” resurges with new mandates and Delta variant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mental health experts around the state prepare for a rise in depression and anxiety as vaccination and mask mandates put many Illinoisans on edge. Psychologists are calling the resurgence of anxiety from the pandemic “covanxiety.”

“When we are isolated, and we are in a routine that we can’t get the support and the needs that we have for daily contact, it takes a toll on us,” said Dr. Greg Tierney of Rosecrance.

He urges people to find the source of the anxiety, accept it, and work through it.

“We have an opportunity for prevention. So, that would be the place I would love for people to think, ‘I would like to not feel this anxiety. I would like to feel like those people on the street who are more confident, ’”said Tierney.

Tierney thinks if people follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, they can get past their covanxiety. Penny Rickard, a school nurse at Jackson Charter School in Rockford, said we need to do what we can to keep everyone safe.

“I’m just so used to wearing a mask now, I was kind of surprised when they said no masks,” said Rickard.

Rickard is thrilled to welcome back all students this Fall, safety precautions and all.

“I’m confident in what we’ve done,” said Rickard. “We’re pretty much on core. We’re on it.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.