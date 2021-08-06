Cherry Valley public library debuts its newest additions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Cherry Valley public library debuted its newest additions to the building Friday.

It includes an expanded picture book area for young children, a youth services program room, a drive-up window and book return, and additional staff work space.

The library also kicked off its 9th annual “Mini-Golf in the Library” event.

Library director Jane Lenser said these additions were primarily funded by an anonymous donor, “and I will tell you a little secret, that he does not even live in the Cherry Valley area, but he came to visit and he was just so impressed with the staff, and so impressed with the library, that he has really made us his pet-project, and we couldn’t have done it nearly as quickly without him, nearly as fully without him, so we are forever grateful.”

