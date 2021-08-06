Advertisement

Breathing for the Vets events Saturday

The free program is Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What could be better to help vets struggling to cope due to stress or depression, than a trip to one of Rockford’s most scenic and peaceful destinations.

That’s what local vet Joe Harper was thinking when he worked with Anderson Japanese gardens for the breathing for the vets event. The free program is Saturday from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Local Tai Chi instructor Craig Westland will be leading the 30-minute class where they go over different breathing techniques that help with stress anxiety and PTSD after the class. The veterans are welcome to enjoy the Japanese Gardens.

“These types of gardens were created by samurais to help reduce their PTSD. So this is just a great way to combine two efforts: breathing techniques and the gardens to reduce the effects of stress and PTSD,” Harper said.

