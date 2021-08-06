16,742 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 16,742 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, July 30.

More than 75 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 59 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,436,353 cases, including 23,503 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, July 30, laboratories have reported 365,210 specimens for a total of 27,188,772.

As of last night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 246 patients were in the ICU and 121 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Hospitalizations with COVID-19 are up 33 percent from what was reported last week, those in the ICU with COVID-19 are up 47 percent, and patients on ventilators almost double in just one week at 95 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30 to Aug. 5 is 4.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2021 is 5.2 percent. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 3.1 percent to 10.3 percent.

A total of 13,388,013 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday at midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 25,244 doses. Since reporting on Friday, July 30, 176,709 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.