Advertisement

Unvaccinated Secretary of State employees must submit to repeated COVID-19 testing

Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status.
Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status.
Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that beginning Sept. 1, Secretary of State employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to submit to repeated COVID-19 testing.

“As the pandemic continues to surge nationally, we must do all we can to maintain the safety of our customers and employees and this is an important step in doing that,” Secretary White said. “I am proud of our staff for their hard work as we continue to provide essential services during this challenging time.”

Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status. Employees who are not vaccinated will be required to submit the results of COVID-19 tests every two weeks.

This announcement follows the implementation of White’s policy requiring all employees and customers at Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State Offices and the Illinois State Capitol Complex to wear masks while inside those locations.

White stressed that it is imperative for his facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year. White said reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers, as well as this new initiative will help achieve this goal.

White is reminding customers that his office extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards until Jan. 1, 2022. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Jan. 1, 2022, so customers do not need to rush into a facility. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools.
Gov. Pritzker: Mask mandate for Ill. schools, day cares, long-term care facilities
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) met virtually with Rivian CEO Robert “RJ” Scaringe...
Sen. Durbin talks electric vehicle infrastructure, production with Rivian CEO
Performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Aug. 28.
The Fab Four Beatles tribute coming to Coronado Aug. 28
Rockford Art Deli to Host RAD Street Party and Live Print on Saturday, Aug. 14 to Celebrate...
Rockford Art Deli to host street party Aug. 14 to celebrate Rockford Day
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, a bud tender holds two marijuana buds on his fingers...
State awards more than 50 conditional cannabis dispensing organization licenses