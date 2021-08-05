Advertisement

Student welcome party at Highland Community College

By WIFR Newsroom and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Highland Community College in Freeport offers a welcome party for new and returning students before the start of the school year.

To kick off the new semester, students could play games, win prizes and enjoy local food truck options. A campus tour was also available to meet faculty and staff and lean about student services from financial aid and disability services to clubs and organizations.

The Stephenson County Health Department also hosted a COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic during the event.

“The first year experience is talking about thriving, you know, thriving through COVID-19. I think Highland has done such a super job, there are so many areas that we’ve gotten better, remote placement testing I know has just been huge and that’s able to help us as advisors stay in touch with our students,” Beth Groshans, student advisor for Highland Community College said.

Highland Community College implemented mask mandates as of last year for its employees and students, but vaccinations are not required at this time.

