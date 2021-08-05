Rockford celebrates National Farmers Market Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This weekend in Rockford, look for local produce, a vendor appreciation stand, a basket raffle, and more during the celebration of National Farmers Market Week! This year the week falls on August 1-7.

Each year Farmers Market Week is celebrated across the country to thank local vendors, teach the community about the importance of local goods and add some fun to the weekly farmers market.

Rockford City Market - From Friday at 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Rockford at State and Water Street.

For National Farmers Market Week, organizers are offering a vendor appreciation station. Stop by the information booth this Friday, Aug. 6, and write a thank you note to your favorite vendor. There will be local produce like garlic, microgreens, honey, peaches, and zucchini or grab a bite to eat from the many snack and prepared food vendors.

North End City Market - Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon at the southeast corner of Main and Auburn.

This Saturday, Aug. 7, the market will be hosting a raffle for a market tote full of items from the vendors. Sign up to win at the information booth, the winner will be drawn and notified at 11 a.m.! Along with signing up for the raffle, shop around for in-season produce such as tomatoes, peaches, blueberries, beans, cucumbers, zucchini, greens, onions, beets, and lots of beautiful flowers including the popular sunflowers. You can grab pickles, honey, cookies, cakes, and dog treats from local vendors. The vendors will greet you every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon until mid October!

