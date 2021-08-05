Rockford Art Deli to host street party Aug. 14 to celebrate Rockford Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Art Deli (RAD) will celebrate Rockford Day and host a street party and live print on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 402 E. State St.

On Aug. 15, 2014, RAD launched the original (815) t-shirt. Created seven years ago on Rockford Day, the original 815 shirt continues to be locally printed here in Rockford, according to Rockford Art Deli.

RAD’s Live Print Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 14.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own t-shirt and stop in the store on Aug. 14 to get the Rockford Day print for $8.15, shirts can be pre-ordered for $18.15. The first 50 people in line will receive a free gift. There will be new, exclusive 815 merchandise, according to Rockford Art Deli.

Starting Aug. 9 through Aug. 14, people can stop into RAD, featuring select $8.15 t-shirt sales all week – including both vintage and new designs, according to Rockford Art Deli.

“Rockford Day is one of our favorite days of the year! Here at Rockford Art Deli, we’re excited to host another RAD event that helps celebrate our community, the businesses who thrive here, and the residents who live here,” Rockford Art Deli owner Jarrod Hennis said. “RAD launched the original 815 shirt in 2014, and it’s been amazing to see all of the love for the 815 throughout the past seven years. We look forward to building on that brand and creating more fun apparel for our residents to enjoy.”

From noon to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy entertainment presented by KORT Collective:

● Kevin Metras (Alternative)

● DJ Rick Monsta (90s R&B and Rap)

● Bad Boys Legend McCall & Doc Heref (Hip Hop)

● DJ Short Black Dude (Dance/House)

Food

● Ancient Remedies

● Candy Cloud Company

● Ka-Bao! food truck by Octane

Special Guests:

● Angelic Organics Learning Center

● Delicious Ink Tattoo Parlour

● Good Day Stateline

● Severson Dells Nature Center

To learn more about RAD’s Rockford Day Street Party visit RAD’s website at www.rockfordartdeli.com, Facebook or Instagram pages, or stop in the store located at 402 E. State St.

