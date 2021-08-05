Advertisement

Parents and school district leaders react to Gov. Pritzker’s in-school mask mandate

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many area school districts were in the thick of creating a back-to-school safety plan when Governor JB Pritzker released his mask mandate. Now the decision has been made and some are not happy.

“What law legally allows him to mandate that and what law are the school districts obligated to follow,” Parent Kira Carte said.

Parents have many questions for school leaders after Governor Pritzker issues a state-wide in-school mask mandate.

“It pretty much changes almost every element of the masking policy we were going to set forth,” Meridian School District Superintendent PJ Caposey said.

Originally the Meridian School District planned to recommend masks, not require them. After the mandate, Caposey says he will recommend schools in the district follow the guidance.

“My community and staff are not going to be pleased with the decision but with the executive order it is something we will comply with,” Caposey said.

Caposey’s hunch proves true in the eyes of Carte, she says there are hundreds of parents that have a loud message for the board.

“You guys work for us you were elected by us,” Carte said. “If you don’t speak for the majority of us, we will spend the next cycle replacing you.”

In Pecatonica, district Superintendent Carl Carlson recommended a plan which did not require masks in school.

“Our goal is to move toward normalcy,” Carlson said.

Ultimately, he recommended the district adopt Pritzker’s mask mandate. It did stir up conversation among parents at the meeting.

“Either way it’s not going to be popular and that’s what stinks,” Carlson said.

The Meridian School District has a scheduled board meeting Wednesday evening. Caposey says he will make his recommendation then.

The Rockford Public School District released a statement from Superintendent Ehren Jarrett.

“The Governor’s announcement today takes some of the uncertainty out of our planning for the upcoming school year,” Jarrett said in the statement. “My priority and the priority of our School Board is always the health and safety of our students and staff. We will follow the state mandate and continue to listen to health experts to ensure our return to school is as safe as possible for our staff, students and families.”

