Local golfers end the summer at IWGA State Junior Am

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The 42nd Illinois State Junior Girls’ Amateur Championship took place this year at Aldeen Golf Club. For many, this was a nice replacement after missing out on a high school state tournament last fall. Carol Stream’s Kendall Farm +1 (145) defeated Addie Dobson of Jacksonville on the first playoff hole to win the event.

Boylan’s Ella Greenberg was the top local girl, finishing 18th overall and second in Flight 3.

Here is a look at how our area girls finished

18. Ella Greenberg +11 (155)

20. Megan Thiravong +13 (157)

39. Kayla Sayyalinh +18 (162)

48. Eva Greenberg +25 (169)

59. Bella Heintzelman +36 (180)

64. Coe Walberg +43 (187)

69. Ailani Thiravong +67 (211)

The high school golf season starts next week.

