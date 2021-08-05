Advertisement

Illinois sees record pot sales, with boost from Lollapalooza

Recreational marijuana was legalized in Ill. in Jan. 2020, pot was legal in the state during Lollapalooza for the first time in the festival’s 30-year history.
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois dispensaries sold a record $127.8 million in recreational marijuana in July, with a big boost coming from out-of-state fans who converged on Chicago for the Lollapalooza music festival.

The month’s sales were 10% higher than May’s record of $116.4 million, which were slightly higher than June’s $115.6 million, according to a monthly report by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Business boomed at Chicago-area cannabis dispensaries during the four-day Lollapalooza festival, which ended Sunday and which returned after last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because recreational marijuana was legalized in Illinois in January 2020, pot was legal in the state during Lollapalooza for the first time in the festival’s 30-year history. Although it’s illegal to smoke or otherwise consume the drug in public or around anyone younger than 21 years old, the large crowds at Grant Park boosted sales by as much as 50% at nearby dispensaries in River North and the West Loop, operators told the Chicago Tribune.

“We saw thousands of festivalgoers over the weekend at our River North store, making it our biggest weekend to date,” Jason Erkes said, spokesman for Chicago-based Cresco Labs, whose Sunnyside Dispensary in River North was the closest to the festivities.

In July, Illinois’ 110 dispensaries sold a record 2.8 million recreational weed products. State residents spent about $85 million, while sales to out-of-state customers topped $42 million, up 16% from June, according to the state.

“Summer tourism and the Lollapalooza attendees were strong contributors to July’s out-of-state sales,” Erkes said.

Illinois is one of 18 states that have legalized recreational marijuana use, which is still illegal under federal law. Through July, the state has generated $753 million in recreational cannabis sales, which is more than all of last year.

Total sales reached $1.03 billion last year, including $669 million in recreational weed and more than $366 million in medical marijuana sales.

Illinois has not yet released its medical marijuana sales figures for July.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools.
Gov. Pritzker: Mask mandate for Ill. schools, day cares, long-term care facilities
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Former Dixon comptroller Rita Crundwell released from prison early
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Hy-Vee coming to Freeport
Hy-Vee coming to Freeport
Athletes and mental health 8.5
Athletes and mental health insight from Stateline expert
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) met virtually with Rivian CEO Robert “RJ” Scaringe...
Sen. Durbin talks electric vehicle infrastructure, production with Rivian CEO
Employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination status.
Unvaccinated Secretary of State employees must submit to repeated COVID-19 testing