Hy-Vee coming to Freeport

An adoption of a resolution approved the redevelopment of property at 1880 S. West Ave., also known as the old Kmart building.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller wrote in her column in The Journal-Standard that Hy-Vee Inc. plans to operate a grocery store at 1880 S. West Ave.

The mayor’s column was published on Thursday. Miller said there was an adoption of a resolution approving the redevelopment of property at 1880 S. West Ave., also known as the old Kmart building.

“The redevelopment agreement will be using money from the Meadows Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District. Hy-Vee Inc. plans to spend $1.1 million on property assembly costs and $6 million on reconstruction, rehabilitation, repair of the building, replacement of the roof and resurfacing of the parking lot. Hy-Vee Inc. plans to operate a grocery store at the site. We are excited to see this vacant building be repurposed and welcome Hy-Vee to Freeport,” Mayor Miller said.

