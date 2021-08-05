Advertisement

Highway-rail crossing improvements for Winnebago Co. approved by ICC

All work is to be completed by within 12 months of the order date.
Highway-rail grade crossings.
Highway-rail grade crossings.(Beatriz Reyna)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently granted approval of a Stipulated Agreement to install new automatic warning devices at the Markham Road and Spielman Road grade crossings near Winnebago in Winnebago County on Thursday.

The total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices is $608,636. ICC staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund be used to pay 95 percent of the installation costs, not to exceed $577,967. The Chicago Central & Pacific Railroad Company will pay all remaining installation costs as well as all future costs to maintain the new warning devices. Winnebago County will not incur any cost for this project, according to an announcement from the state of Illinois on Thursday.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2028 in Docket No. T21-0095 click here.

“The allocation of Grade Crossing Protection funds enables this rail safety project to move forward, and that is good news for the community and all those traversing the crossing,” ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan said.

