Advertisement

Heat, humidity’s return nearing along with storm chances

Triple digit heat indices possibly by early next week
By Mark Henderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners have gotten a lengthy break of late, as heat and humidity have been noticeably absent for nearly a week now. With that said, it’d be a fool’s errand to assume we were done with scorching weather conditions for the summer.

One more day of comfort is ahead of us Thursday before heat and humidity take central focus beyond. Bright sunshine is again expected for much of the day Thursday. With organizing breezes out of the south and southwest expected to blow, temperatures should have little trouble reaching the middle 80s, though humidity levels aren’t likely to surge initially.

Sunshine and southerly winds should allow for fast warming to take place Thursday.
Sunshine and southerly winds should allow for fast warming to take place Thursday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Moisture will begin to rise more substantially as we go through the evening and nighttime hours Thursday. As a result, we’ll start to see a bit more cloudiness develop after sunset, and a few showers or storms may begin to fire around or shortly after midnight, then taking us into the predawn hours of Friday.

Clouds will increase in coverage Thursday evening.
Clouds will increase in coverage Thursday evening.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
A hit or miss shower remains possibly shortly before sunrise Friday.
A hit or miss shower remains possibly shortly before sunrise Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this point, we’ve no reason to believe there’s any threat for severe weather Thursday night into early Friday. In fact, there’ll likely be many areas that fail to record any rainfall during that time.

Storms are not likely to be severe Thursday night.
Storms are not likely to be severe Thursday night.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s the day we’ll really start to feel the humidity. A warmer, more humid airmass will be one that’s far more likely to foster the development of occasional showers and thunderstorms. With that having been said, it’s important to note that these storms, too, will be scattered in nature, and that rain-free hours are promised for much of the day.

Storms may become a bit more widespread early in the day on Friday.
Storms may become a bit more widespread early in the day on Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
Storms will be hit or miss on Friday afternoon, though will be capable of producing downpours.
Storms will be hit or miss on Friday afternoon, though will be capable of producing downpours.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Again, given the overall lack of a strong forcing mechanism in place, we’re not too concerned about there being much of a severe weather threat. Still, any storms that do occur will have the capability of producing some very heavy rainfall, given the copious amounts of moisture in place.

Right now, we're not concerned about there being a severe threat on Friday.
Right now, we're not concerned about there being a severe threat on Friday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

90° temperatures are likely to return by the weekend, with heat indices set to reach the middle 90s as humidity increases by the day. As temperatures reach the middle 90s by Monday and Tuesday and humidity levels rise even further, it’s not unreasonable to imagine heat index values approaching, reaching, or even exceeding 100°.

There'll be a noticeable uptick in humidity as we get to the weekend and beyond.
There'll be a noticeable uptick in humidity as we get to the weekend and beyond.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of heat and humidity will not only cause things to be quite oppressive, it’ll also provide a fertile breeding ground for hit or miss thunderstorms just about every day. As a result, rain chances are a part of our forecast on a daily basis through next Wednesday. Dry hours are promised daily, and may well outnumber the wet ones each day. However, each day will have the potential for heavy downpours in spots, as whatever storms that do fire will be extremely efficient rainfall producers.

Come Thursday night, rain chances return to the forecast, where they'll remain for quite some...
Come Thursday night, rain chances return to the forecast, where they'll remain for quite some time to come.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.
Gov. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools.
Gov. Pritzker: Mask mandate for Ill. schools, day cares, long-term care facilities
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.

Latest News

Heat and humidity are both set to return late this week and remain in place well into next week.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 8/4/2021
Humidity on the way for the Weekend
Humidity on the way for the Weekend
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 8/3/2021
Take advantage of the free A/C for now, we'll be turning much more humid towards the weekend.
Quiet and sunny conditions continue for now before we heat up with storm chances