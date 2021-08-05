Heat, humidity’s return nearing along with storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners have gotten a lengthy break of late, as heat and humidity have been noticeably absent for nearly a week now. With that said, it’d be a fool’s errand to assume we were done with scorching weather conditions for the summer.

One more day of comfort is ahead of us Thursday before heat and humidity take central focus beyond. Bright sunshine is again expected for much of the day Thursday. With organizing breezes out of the south and southwest expected to blow, temperatures should have little trouble reaching the middle 80s, though humidity levels aren’t likely to surge initially.

Sunshine and southerly winds should allow for fast warming to take place Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Moisture will begin to rise more substantially as we go through the evening and nighttime hours Thursday. As a result, we’ll start to see a bit more cloudiness develop after sunset, and a few showers or storms may begin to fire around or shortly after midnight, then taking us into the predawn hours of Friday.

Clouds will increase in coverage Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A hit or miss shower remains possibly shortly before sunrise Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this point, we’ve no reason to believe there’s any threat for severe weather Thursday night into early Friday. In fact, there’ll likely be many areas that fail to record any rainfall during that time.

Storms are not likely to be severe Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday’s the day we’ll really start to feel the humidity. A warmer, more humid airmass will be one that’s far more likely to foster the development of occasional showers and thunderstorms. With that having been said, it’s important to note that these storms, too, will be scattered in nature, and that rain-free hours are promised for much of the day.

Storms may become a bit more widespread early in the day on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Storms will be hit or miss on Friday afternoon, though will be capable of producing downpours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Again, given the overall lack of a strong forcing mechanism in place, we’re not too concerned about there being much of a severe weather threat. Still, any storms that do occur will have the capability of producing some very heavy rainfall, given the copious amounts of moisture in place.

Right now, we're not concerned about there being a severe threat on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

90° temperatures are likely to return by the weekend, with heat indices set to reach the middle 90s as humidity increases by the day. As temperatures reach the middle 90s by Monday and Tuesday and humidity levels rise even further, it’s not unreasonable to imagine heat index values approaching, reaching, or even exceeding 100°.

There'll be a noticeable uptick in humidity as we get to the weekend and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The combination of heat and humidity will not only cause things to be quite oppressive, it’ll also provide a fertile breeding ground for hit or miss thunderstorms just about every day. As a result, rain chances are a part of our forecast on a daily basis through next Wednesday. Dry hours are promised daily, and may well outnumber the wet ones each day. However, each day will have the potential for heavy downpours in spots, as whatever storms that do fire will be extremely efficient rainfall producers.

Come Thursday night, rain chances return to the forecast, where they'll remain for quite some time to come. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

