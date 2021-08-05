Heat & Humidity Ramps Up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny today as humidity slowly climbs. Southwest winds 5 - 15 MPH with highs in the upper 80′s. Slight chances for passing showers and thunderstorms tonight. Another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday evening after seeing highs in the middle 80′s. Upper 80′s and low 90′s for the weekend with more shower/thunderstorm chances on Sunday.

