State awards more than 50 conditional cannabis dispensing organization licenses

To qualify for the lottery, applicants had to be eligible for social equity status.
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, a bud tender holds two marijuana buds on his fingers...
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, a bud tender holds two marijuana buds on his fingers on the way to a customer at the Denver Kush Club in north Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced the results of the Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery for 55 conditional adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses from a pool of 589 unique applicants who scored 85 percent or greater in their applications.

To qualify for the lottery, applicants had to be eligible for social equity status. The criteria was either residency in a disproportionately impacted area or an eligible conviction. The results of the social equity justice involved applicant lottery can be found here.

“Social equity and justice are the heart and soul of the Adult-Use Cannabis Program in Illinois,” Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to the Governor for Cannabis said. “Today’s results open the door to increasing the diversity of the industry and continue building on our successes in expunging convictions and investing in communities disproportionately harmed by the failed war on drugs.”

No individual principal officer or applicant can receive more than two conditional licenses in the lottery. IDFPR may also deny issuance of Conditional Licenses to any applicant has a principal officer, board member, or person having a financial or voting interest of 5 percent or greater who is delinquent in filing any required tax return or paying any amount owed to the State of Illinois.

“Today’s Social Equity Justice Involved Lottery marks a paramount accomplishment for Illinois’ cannabis industry, making it more inclusive for applicants from diverse backgrounds,” Mario Treto, Jr. said, Acting Secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “The announcement of today’s lottery selections is a milestone on Illinois’s path as a national leader in the advancement of cannabis equity and I look forward to taking the next steps together for the future of the cannabis industry in Illinois.”

Those selected in this lottery who receive a Conditional License shall have 180 days to identify a physical location for the dispensing organization’s retail storefront. Groups unable to find a physical location within 180 days may receive an extension of an additional 180 days from IDFPR or be allowed to transfer their Conditional License to another BLS Region specified by the Department.

If no extension is granted, the conditional adult use dispensing organization license shall be rescinded and awarded in accordance to the rules of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The Tied Applicant Lottery for 75 conditional licenses will be conducted by the Illinois Lottery on Thursday, Aug. 19.

