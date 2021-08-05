Freeport Cruise Night returns Aug. 14

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Cruise Night returns to Downtown Freeport on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. attracting car enthusiasts, families and guests from around the region.

The event begins with the car show, commercial vendors and food vendors at 4 p.m. Cars are displayed in the municipal lot along Douglas Street, east lot at the corner of Adams and Stephenson Street and additional parking on Stephenson Street. The Beaux band will perform on the Freeport Arts Plaza stage at 15 W. Douglas St. from 6 to 9 p.m., according to the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Reserved parking spaces are still available for the east lot for $12 and can be purchased online here. Parking spots will also be for sale the day of the event for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis.

The contest area returns this year to its space on east Exchange Street. “The Art of Metal Shaping” demonstration will be hosted by Tailor Made Autoworks beginning at 5 p.m., Muffler Rapping Contest hosted by Gary’s Collision Center starts at 6 p.m., and the Burn-Out Contest hosted by Dan’s Rt. 66 Service begins at 7 p.m. Register for the contests on site before each event begins.

As one of the original and remaining true “cruises,” the Freeport cruise will begin its extended route through Freeport at 7 p.m., according to the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Due to this popular demand, the route circle will continue as driven last year: from Downtown Freeport, cars drive west down Stephenson Street, south on Park Boulevard, east on Empire Street, north on Locust Street, east on Main Street and north on Van Buren to complete the route, according to the Greater Freeport Partnership.

Drivers are encouraged to enter the cruise route at any point. Please obey all rules of the road. Spectators can view the cruise along any of these streets as well. For more information on Freeport Cruise Night, visit here.

