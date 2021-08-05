Fire chief forum: the search is on for a new leader

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Could you tell us how you’ve been preparing for the position as the fire chief of the Rockford Fire Department?” the moderator asked in the fire chief forum on Wednesday, August 4.

The heat is on for the four finalists to become Rockford’s new fire chief. Each candidate had 15 minutes to answer questions submitted by the public with the other candidates unable to hear those responses.

“I have promoted through all of the ranks,” said Michele Pankow. “I filled numerous roles on this department.”

“I think our preparation for the job of fire chief started on day one,” said Matthew Knot.

“I’ve had numerous opportunities to travel the country and learn from some of the finest people in the fire service,” said Kyle Hill.

“I’ve also worked on bettering myself as a leader within the organization,” said Trent Brass.

Pankow is the current Division Chief of Operations with 28 years of service in the fire industry. Matthew Knott is the Division Chief of Administration with more than 20 years of experience in both fire and law enforcement. Rockford Fire Captain Kyle Hill has 29 years of fire and safety experience, and Trent Brass has worked in the industry for 25 years, 20 of those years spent in Rockford.

What attributes should a fire chief possess?

“A fire chief has to be forward thinking,” Pankow said.

“Being able to listen,” Knot added.

“Everyone should be able to look at that fire chief and know that they’re going to do what they say they’re going to do,” Hill said.

“Make good relationships with those out in the community,” Brass said.

