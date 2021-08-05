Advertisement

The Fab Four Beatles tribute coming to Coronado Aug. 28

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Performing at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Aug. 28.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Fab Four Beatles tribute will come to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Aug. 28.

The show is scheduled for 8 p.m. Their stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and tribute to the Beatles has been performed to audiences all around the world.

Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 8159685222, or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Ticket prices range from $35-$55, where additional service fees may apply.

