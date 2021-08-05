Caldwell comfortable away from the football field

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Snappers opened ABC Supply Stadium in grand fashion on Tuesday. The even got a Super Bowl champion to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“I’m not throwing that ball hard enough to hurt my golf game, because I enjoy playing.”

Beloit native Jim Caldwell has not been on the sidelines coaching in the NFL the past couple years, but he’s staying busy around the pigskin.

“I’m not certain if a coach can ever say they’re retired because it’s kind of in their DNA to keep going,” explained Caldwell. “But, right now, I’m comfortable where I am.”

Caldwell is still involved with the league, helping out with projects like the Quarterback Coaching Summit. He’s also getting to spend some quality family time.

“It’s very unusual for me. But, it’s great. I enjoy it. After 44 years of coaching. If you know anything about the business, there’s not a whole lot of free time involved,” said Caldwell. “So, this is a luxury for me, even to come here. This time of year, we’d be deep in the middle of training camp. So, it’s great to have an opportunity to do something just a little bit different at this point in time.”

But does he have the itch to get back into coaching?

“Typically when the grass is cut and you can smell that dew on the ground, I’ve always kind of felt it’s time to play football. Right? I did get that feeling. But nevertheless, it brought about a little bit more anxiety than anything else. But then I thought about it and I was happy to be playing golf on that particular day when I did smell it.”

Caldwell also gave his thoughts on Rockford’s own James Robinson. He said it’s hard to run for 1,000 yards in the NFL. He says it bodes well for his future as long as he stays healthy.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.