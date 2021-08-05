Burglarized German Valley bar looks for answers

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A series of burglaries in Stephenson County this past weekend has local bar owners wondering what they could have done better to secure their business.

The Loose Screw Bar and Grill in German Valley is among the three targeted businesses. Manager Desteny Chouinard said a bartender realized something was wrong when she arrived for her shift around 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The door was wide open and she says it was obvious the gaming machines had been broken into.

“And definitely all makes us double check like are we, you know, was he watching us? Did we do something wrong? Did we leave something that we shouldn’t have? You know, something like that. We’re all constantly thinking about it, and trying to figure out how to be better and do better moving forward, so this doesn’t happen again,” Chouinard said.

