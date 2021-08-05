Advertisement

Athletes and mental health insight from Stateline expert

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Simone Biles’ withdrawal from most competition at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health reasons left the sports world stunned, and brought a prevalent issue to center stage.

For years, the discussion of mental health surrounding athletes was often done in silence, with few resources and outlets to manage the pain. Now, with the greatest gymnast of all time’s admission, many in the counseling field believe this is a step in the right direction.

Licensed clinical psychologist with Rosecrance, Dr. Jason Soriano, talked with 23 News on Thursday.

