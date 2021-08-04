Advertisement

Y on the Fly hosts Summer Family Market in Belvidere

This is a drive thru and walk up site. Food is provided on a first come, first serve basis.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Belvidere Family YMCA’s Y on the Fly program will host a Summer Family Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 at General Mills Park.

Located at 301 High Line St. in Belvidere (behind Tom & Jerry’s), at this free event families will be provided with groceries, grab & go breakfast and lunch for those 18 and under with ice cream sandwiches.

Y on the Fly aims to build community relationships between residents, local organizations and law enforcement. The program and meals are free of charge.

“The program is sponsored by the FCA Foundation, the charitable arm of Stellantis and the Boone County Community Foundation,”

This is a drive thru and walk up site. Food is provided on a first come, first serve basis. No proof or documentation is required. Meals and groceries are provided by Northern Illinois Food Bank. Ice cream sandwiches are provided by DFA, according to the Belvidere Family YMCA.

The program is in partnership with the Belvidere Police Department and the city of Belvidere. For more information, contact the Belvidere Family YMCA at 815-547-5307 or here.

