Winnebago County adds 353 COVID-19 cases since July 29

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department reported an additional 353 COVID-19 cases from July 29 through Aug. 4.

This makes for a cumulative total of 33,167 COVID-19 cases in the county. The Illinois Department of Public Health has also reported 525 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican – are currently providing in-patient care for 34 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from last Wednesday’s report of 23.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 6.9 percent. The total administered COVID-19 vaccine doses are now 250,972 in the county.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.