Advertisement

Winnebago County adds 353 COVID-19 cases since July 29

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 6.9 percent.
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department reported an additional 353 COVID-19 cases from July 29 through Aug. 4.

This makes for a cumulative total of 33,167 COVID-19 cases in the county. The Illinois Department of Public Health has also reported 525 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 34 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from last Wednesday’s report of 23.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 6.9 percent. The total administered COVID-19 vaccine doses are now 250,972 in the county.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Gov. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools.
Gov. Pritzker: Mask mandate for Ill. schools, day cares, long-term care facilities
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.

Latest News

MISSING PERSON - SILVER ALERT
Silver Alert issued for missing Freeport man
Child porn arrest in Dixon
Dixon man charged with 6 counts of child porn
Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency.
More than $1M headed to Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport
he Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents...
Illinois launches site to share vaccination data in long-term care facilities