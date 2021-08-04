Advertisement

SwedishAmerican to require all employed providers, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Staff who have a medical condition that prevents them from being vaccinated can file for an exemption.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - SwedishAmerican, updated its vaccination policy to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employed providers and staff.

The policy is similar to SwedishAmerican’s pre-existing requirement to receive a flu vaccine.

Details and deadlines for the new policy will be announced at a later date. Staff who have a medical condition that prevents them from being vaccinated can file for an exemption that requires written documentation and a signature from a physician, and exemptions for religious convictions may also be filed.

The more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant is now responsible for more than 80 percent of the new cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the most effective way to prevent people from severe illness or worse, is to get the vaccine, according to SwedishAmerican Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Polizzotto said.

To date, more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally with very few serious side effects, according to SwedishAmerican.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

