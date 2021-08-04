Stateline school districts offering developmental courses for teachers

STILLMAN VALEY, Ill. (WIFR) - After a school year unlike any other, teachers across the Stateline are preparing for the upcoming term, looking at new and innovative ways to better educate their students.

In that effort, school districts are offering their staff the opportunity to improve their skills over the summer, beginning with developmental courses covering a wide range of topics.

Beth Kleinschmidt, one of Meridian School District 223′s instructional coaches, spoke with 23 News on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.