Snappers lose in season opener at ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The concourse was buzzing as thousands of fans filled the stands for the season opener at ABC Supply Stadium, and they saw a good game, Snappers lost in extras to the Timber Rattlers 9-5.

In the first inning, a Will Branfield double brought home the first run in the new facility. The Snappers wouldn’t score again until the fifth when they pushed four across the plate to jump ahead.

Left-handed starting pitcher Zach King brought a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but once the Timber Rattlers tallied their first hit it opened the flood gates. Wisconsin scored five times in the top of the sixth to even the score and knock King out of the game.

It was the tenth inning that bit the Snappers most. Wisconsin plated four runs in the top of the inning which made it tough on Beloit.

The Snappers and Timber Rattlers will play five more consecutive games in ABC Supply Stadium.

