Silver Alert issued for missing Freeport man

If anyone has any information about the current whereabouts of Jim Hewitt please call the Freeport Police Department.
MISSING PERSON - SILVER ALERT
MISSING PERSON - SILVER ALERT
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - James “Jim” Hewitt, 82 of Freeport, has been reported as a missing person.

Hewitt is approximately 5′9″ tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes and is living with dementia. There is no clothing description available; however Hewitt is believed to be driving a red 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Illinois registration JH4439. He left his home in Freeport Wednesday morning between 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. and has not been heard from since.

If anyone has any information about the current whereabouts of Jim Hewitt please call the Freeport Police Department at: 815-235-8222; or call your local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

