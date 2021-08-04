Mask mandate required for all Illinois schools

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker says all kindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers in Illinois must wear a mask this upcoming school year even if you’re fully vaccinated.

“I’ve wasted so much money buying masks that are too tight, that she can’t breath in,” said Rockford mom Jennifer Bergeron.

Bergeron says her third grade daughter struggled with wearing masks last school year. That’s why she didn’t want to send her back to the classroom in one this year.

“I don’t want it on her face, it gets dirty every day and it tells me that she’s breathing in germs instead of fresh air and I don’t want that,” Bergeron said.

But, Governor Pritzker says if you want your children to attend school this fall, you don’t have a choice.

“My goal has always been to safely bring all kids back into the classroom at the start of the school year and crucially to keep them there,” Pritzker said. “Without these measures we would likely see many more outbreaks than in the latter half of the last school year.”

Not only will masks be required in classrooms, all athletes and coaches for indoor sports must wear one too.

“We will continue to encourage school districts to make sure their athletes are tested regularly to catch any potential outbreaks early,” Pritzker said.

Bergeron says she’ll weigh all of her options before deciding what’s best for her daughter’s future.

“Don’t be afraid to stand up,” Bergeron said. “Don’t be afraid to let your voices be heard. We have power in numbers, we have a say in what goes on in our children’s education.”

Other local parents feel the same about the mandate. Kira Carte is a mom of two from district 223. She says last year she pulled her kids from the district to try home schooling because of the mask mandate.

“These kids are so defeated,” Carte said. “They’re so tired I mean even adults at this point. They come home from school, they’re sweaty, the mask is dirty, it’s filthy, they’re so dehydrated not to mention the social, emotional issues that we’re gonna see coming out of this.”

Rockford Public school district 205 superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett issued a statement following Pritzker’s announcement. He says the district will follow the state mask mandate and continue to listen to health experts to ensure the return to school is as safe as possible for staff, students and families.

