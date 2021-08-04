Louis C.K. to perform at Coronado Sept. 26
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comedian Louis C.K. will appear at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Tickets are on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. from $35 to $75 at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. No recording devices or cellphone use will be allowed inside the theater.
