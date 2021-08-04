Advertisement

Louis C.K. to perform at Coronado Sept. 26

Tickets are on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
Comedian Louis C.K. will appear at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 26.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comedian Louis C.K. will appear at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. from $35 to $75 at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. No recording devices or cellphone use will be allowed inside the theater.

