Louis C.K. to perform at Coronado Sept. 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comedian Louis C.K. will appear at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday at 12 p.m. from $35 to $75 at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. No recording devices or cellphone use will be allowed inside the theater.

