Advertisement

Illinois launches site to share vaccination data in long-term care facilities

The site will also show weekly confirmed cases, total confirmed cases, weekly COVID-19 deaths, total COVID-19 deaths and vaccination rates.
he Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents...
he Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents and staff in long-term care facilities is now available on the IDPH website.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents and staff in long-term care facilities is now available on the IDPH website.

“Given that LTC facilities have experienced a significant portion of COVID-19 deaths, particularly early in pandemic, this resource will be critical for tracking COVID-19 vaccinations for both staff and residents in facilities across state,” according to the announcement.

The new site will display an interactive map where the user can choose to view either the percentage of staff or percentage of residents who have been vaccinated. The site will also show weekly confirmed cases, total confirmed cases, weekly COVID-19 deaths, total COVID-19 deaths and vaccination rates.

“To help keep long-term care residents as safe and healthy as possible, we want to make sure residents and their loved ones know the vaccination rates where they reside so they can make the best decision on where to live, and also advocate for increased vaccination rates,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “Some of our most vulnerable residents live in long-term care facilities and in order to better protect them, COVID-19 vaccination rates in many facilities, especially among staff, need to increase.  The vaccine is the primary way to get to the other side of this pandemic. We need to continue to reduce spread of the virus by wearing a mask and getting as many residents and staff vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The data is derived from the Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File, a federal resource that includes data reported by nursing homes to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Healthcare Safety Network Long Term Care Facility COVID-19 Module: Surveillance Reporting Pathways and COVID-19 Vaccinations. Nursing homes are required to report vaccinations of residents and staff to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. More information about these guidelines can be found in the Vaccination Immunization Requirements memorandum.

The IDPH will report the most up to date information that is currently provided. While local health departments and LTC facilities continue to have the most up-to-date data, the information on the IDPH site is provisional and will be updated on a weekly basis.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.
Parents decide to homeschool children due to COVID-19 restrictions
Parents decide to homeschool children because of COVID-19 restrictions
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales

Latest News

Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency.
More than $1M headed to Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport
Back to School
Back to school giveaway in Belvidere Saturday
Comedian Louis C.K. will appear at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 26.
Louis C.K. to perform at Coronado Sept. 26
Y on the Fly hosts Summer Family Market in Belvidere Friday