Gov. Pritzker expected to announce mask mandate for Illinois schools
A press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Ahead of the upcoming school year, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce guidance for all public and private schools in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
According to WLS-TV in Chicago, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be joining the governor at 2:30 p.m. at the Thompson Center in Chicago to discuss the new guidelines, which include a statewide school mask mandate and requiring some workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
