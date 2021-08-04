Experts race to curb the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “It’s largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated, at this point,” said Beloit College Biology Professor, Rachel Bergstrom.

As COVID-19 and its emerging variants spread, so do medical myths and misinformation, leading to large pockets of our communities hesitating to get the shots. Ron Watson teaches health, society and politics at Beloit College. One myth he often hears is the vaccine is too new to be considered safe.

“It’s revolutionary in the sense that it is not really based on the way we used to do vaccines,” said Watson “But it also has been in the works for 3 or 4 decades so it’s actually not new. It’s just new to us.”

Rachel Bergstrom teaches biology, with a focus in infectious diseases at Beloit College. She said vaccine myths seem to cater to people’s fears and latching onto the theory she shot doesn’t work is no different.

“The vaccine isn’t 100% effective at preventing disease completely, but it does decrease the severity,” said Bergstrom.

“From what we’ve seen at this point worldwide, is that if you’ve taken the vaccine and you happen to have one of these breakthrough cases, virtually none of those people end up with severe illness,” Watson said.

Watson and Bergstrom said the amount of misinformation grows daily but it’s up to you to do the research and separate fact from fiction.

“The decision to vaccinate is something people have control over,” said Bergstrom.

“Let’s get together, and get this thing over with,” Watson said.

Both professors said your most trusted source of information is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They also recommend talking to people you trust who have your best interests in mind, like your primary care doctor or public health administrator.

