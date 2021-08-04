Dixon man charged with 6 counts of child porn

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 31-year-old Dixon man was charged with six counts of child pornography on Wednesday.

The Dixon Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, began the criminal investigation in June. Through the course of the investigation, the Dixon Police Department identified Kenneth J. Sims as the suspect.

He was arrested on Aug. 4 in the 1200 block of North Galena Avenue. Sims was taken into custody Wednesday morning at 5:22 a.m. He was then taken to the Lee County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST PRESS RELEASE: pic.twitter.com/RplirUFJdo — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) August 4, 2021

The Dixon Police Department was also assisted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

