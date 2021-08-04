CRE8IV holds pop-up event to celebrate new murals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford area residents and leaders come together to celebrate the creativity of two local artists and admire their artwork that bring some of the forest city’s walls to life.

CRE8IV hosted a pop up event to celebrate murals completed by Stuk One and Fatherless as part of the organization’s initiative to transform walls into works of art that recognizes the community’s diversity. The fatherless’ mural recognizes the deaf community and Stuk One’s work honors five important Rockford figures such as former member of destiny’s child Michelle Williams.

“As a kid I was running around doing graffiti, so to be able to come back and use my skill set to give something positive to the city is really great. I’m super proud,” said Stuk One.

CRE8IV leaders say the artists in total added 10 murals to the city. Stuk One’s mural is located on 603 W. State St. by Jumping Joe’s.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.