Advertisement

Beloit rider dies 2 weeks after double-motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF DARIEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A 65-year-old Beloit man died Saturday after his motorcycle collided with another motorcycle in Walworth County two weeks before.

The Walworth County Communications Center stated the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. July 17 on County Highway M near Springwood Drive in the Town of Darien.

When Walworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Darien Fire Department arrived, they found 65-year-old Dale Culver in the road with serious head trauma.

Authorities’ initial investigation found Culver struck the back of a slower moving motorcycle, causing both motorcycle drivers to hit the pavement.

Officials took Culver to a Janesville hospital. He died of his injuries on Saturday, July 31.

The other motorcyclist, 63-year-old Jeffrey Hutchinson, received minor injuries from the incident and was later released.

The sheriff’s office stated it was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Darien Fire and Rescue, and the Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Gov. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools.
Gov. Pritzker: Mask mandate for Ill. schools, day cares, long-term care facilities
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.

Latest News

Heat and humidity are both set to return late this week and remain in place well into next week.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 8/4/2021
All Illinois schools must require students and staff to wear a mask
Mask mandate required for all Illinois schools
CUSD 8.4 Meridian
Stateline school districts offering developmental courses for teachers
COVID-19 vaccine
SwedishAmerican to require all employed providers, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine misinformation
Experts race to curb the spread of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation