Advertisement

Basketball coach revives kid who collapsed on the court

By WHDH Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ashley Kepaa, a 7th grade basketball coach, made the play of the game when a player collapsed on the court.

She’s now being hailed a hero for saving the boy’s life.

“We had a child just end up going unresponsive. He collapsed … at some point stopped breathing,” Kepaa said. “We jumped in, did some CPR, used the AED (automated external defibrillator) and kind of brought him back, which was awesome.”

She has been trained in CPR since she was 14 years old and does CPR and defibrillator training every year.

Kepaa said she has never had to use the life-saving techniques before.

“I have a 5 year old, so I just would want someone to do something for my child,” she said.

The player was revived and taken to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Kepaa met the boy’s parents the next day.

“I’m just praying for the family every day that ... he maintains health,” she said.

Kepaa said that although it was scary, she would do it again.

She encourages everyone to learn CPR.

“It doesn’t take much time for you to learn the basics and you could potentially save someone’s life,” Kepaa said.

The National CPR Foundation offers CPR, AED and First Aid Certifications online.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Gov. Pritzker announced a mask mandate for Illinois schools.
Gov. Pritzker: Mask mandate for Ill. schools, day cares, long-term care facilities
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.

Latest News

Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Winnebago County adds 353 COVID-19 cases since July 29
Spirit Airlines is entering a fourth straight day of cancellations and delays creating chaos at...
Spirit Airlines leads mass flight cancellations
Residents of rural America talk about the problems they face accessing and providing health care.
Full Documentary: Bridging the Great Health Divide showcases efforts to fight disparities in rural America
The Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration are sounding...
US to require COVID-19 vaccination for foreign travelers