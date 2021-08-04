Back to school giveaway in Belvidere Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Belvidere and other community partners will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 301 High Line Street at General Mills Park in Belvidere behind Tom & Jerry’s, school age children present will receive backpacks handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Other supplies included in the giveaway are dry and canned goods, cleaning and personal hygiene supplies, face painting, games and music.

Hosts also include Redemption Church and the Belvidere Family YMCA.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.