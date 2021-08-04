Advertisement

Back to school giveaway in Belvidere Saturday

Other supplies included in the giveaway are dry and canned goods, cleaning and personal hygiene supplies, face painting, games and music.
Back to School
Back to School(WBTV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Belvidere and other community partners will host a back-to-school backpack giveaway on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 301 High Line Street at General Mills Park in Belvidere behind Tom & Jerry’s, school age children present will receive backpacks handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Other supplies included in the giveaway are dry and canned goods, cleaning and personal hygiene supplies, face painting, games and music.

Hosts also include Redemption Church and the Belvidere Family YMCA.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Lake Man Arrested for Soliciting a Minor
Man charged with solicitation to meet child in Winnebago Co.
One grieving family is on a journey for justice after their elderly loved one is brutally...
I-Team: Family of 74-year-old Machesney Park woman searches for answers after her murder
Source: KCBD Graphic
Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.
Parents decide to homeschool children due to COVID-19 restrictions
Parents decide to homeschool children because of COVID-19 restrictions
The splashy, $6 million Illinois tourism campaign Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled this month, “Time...
Pritzker signs FOID modernization bill, expanding background checks to all gun sales

Latest News

Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency.
More than $1M headed to Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport
he Illinois Department of Public Health announced COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents...
Illinois launches site to share vaccination data in long-term care facilities
Comedian Louis C.K. will appear at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, September 26.
Louis C.K. to perform at Coronado Sept. 26
Y on the Fly hosts Summer Family Market in Belvidere Friday