More than $1M headed to Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded a total of $4,478,875 in federal funding for local Head Start Programs in Rock Island, Moline and Freeport.

“It’s vital we invest in our children’s future by giving them the necessary resources and support needed to grow,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “As a mother of three boys, I am proud to announce this investment in local Head Start Programs that will continue to serve families and children in our communities.”

Head Start funding includes:

  • Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency in Freeport: $1,473,639
  • Rock Island-Milan School District in Rock Island: $2,873,832
  • Skip-a-Long Family and Community Services in Moline: $131,404

Head Start promotes school readiness for young children from underserved families by providing programming to enhance their cognitive, social and emotional development from birth to age five, according to the announcement.

