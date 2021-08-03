A way to give back to the community in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive success, Rockford police and fire chiefs pledged to do something special for the community.

More than 280 people donated to the blood drive last month, saving up to 800 lives in our community. As a way to give back, Mayor McNamara joined Rockford Interim Police Chief Randy Burke and Rockford Interim Fire Chief Todd Stockburger to help serve lunch at Rockford Rescue Mission Tuesday afternoon.

The organization feeds the homeless and provides other essential services.

“I know those staff members are on the frontlines serving those most at need, so a huge thank you to staff here, absolutely remarkable the work that you do everyday, but to do it this year, it really means a lot,” Mayor McNamara said.

