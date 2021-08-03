Walmart employees, customers pepper sprayed, DeKalb girls arrested

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Two young girls from DeKalb were arrested for criminal trespass and battery on Aug. 1.

On Aug. 1, at approximately 3:30 pm., officers from the DeKalb Police Department were called to Walmart for a report of disorderly juveniles who refused to leave the store. Officers learned that the disorderly juveniles were swearing at employees and suspected of stealing.

On August 1, 2021, at approximately 3:30 pm., Officers from the DeKalb Police Department responded to Walmart in... Posted by DeKalb Police Department on Monday, August 2, 2021

Officers identified the juveniles and told them that they needed to leave the store. The juveniles argued with the officers about the reason why they were being told to leave the store. The juveniles left the store after being told that they would be arrested if they did not leave.

About 90 minutes later, the juveniles returned to Walmart. Store employees told the juveniles that they were not allowed in the store. One of the juveniles pulled out pepper spray and began spraying pepper spray in the store. Several employees and customers were sprayed with the pepper spray.

The juveniles fled from the store and were later arrested in the Lowes parking lot. The female juvenile offenders were arrested for criminal trespass and battery. The girls are both from DeKalb, ages 12 and 11-years-old.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.