Tough Mudder comes to Rockford Aug. 14-15

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tough Mudder is coming to Rockford this year, with a weekend full of events taking place August 14 and 15 at Rockford International Airport.

Mudders will work together with friends, family, coworkers and strangers to conquer Tough Mudder’s famous obstacles like Everest, The Block Ness Monster and Mudderhorn.

“This may be our muddiest course because participants will be running along the Kishwaukee River where the mud is thick,” according to organizers.

Events include:

Tough Mudder Classic: A 10-mile challenge of mud-soaked mayhem. With 24 obstacles, this event encourages teammates and strangers to work together to conquer the course.



Tougher Mudder: A competitive version of the Tough Mudder Classic, the Tougher Mudder features Mudders competing in a timed event to prove their mettle.



Tough Mudder 5K: Three miles of Tough Mudder’s famous teamwork-inspired obstacles, anyone is capable of conquering a Tough Mudder 5K as long as they have the courage to step up to the starting line.



Mighty Mudder: Recommended for kids aged 8-12, Mighty Mudder brings the best of the full-sized Tough Mudder course to life with kid-friendly versions of 15 obstacle favorites over one mile.



Mini Mudder: Kids ages 5-7 will tackle this ½ mile course, working together to conquer 10 obstacles.

“Participants can stay fueled throughout the course with Stage Hydration electrolytes and Bob’s Red Mill bars. After they’ve completed the course, Mudders can celebrate with a Finisher Beer courtesy of Goose Island at Mudder Village, sample products from sponsors such as REIGN Total Body Fuel and Yukon Jack, relax their muscles at the Fabletics recovery zone, and stop by the Every Man Jack Rinse Station on their way out. Don’t forget to stop by the Koosh booth as well near the Kids course for activities for the whole family,” according to organizers.

Saturday, Aug. 14

7:30 a.m.: Tougher Mudder begins

8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m.: Classic and 5K waves begin*

9 a.m.: Mighty Mudder waves begin

10 a.m.: Mini Mudder waves begin

4 p.m.: All events end

Sunday, Aug. 15

9 a.m.: Classic, 5K and Mighty Mudder waves begin*

10 a.m.: Mini Mudder waves begin

3 p.m.: All events end

There is limited space available. Volunteer positions are also available and spectators can purchase tickets to view the event and visit the Mudder Village here.

