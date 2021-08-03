Snappers practice at ABC Supply Stadium for first time, Re-Opening Day on Tuesday

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It’s been a long 12-game road trip for the Beloit Ssnappers. Monday the team returned home and took the field in a new stadium.

The lines are chalked, bases are in place, and the field is ready to be played on up in Beloit. The Snappers held their first practice at ABC Supply Stadium Monday morning to get a feel for how the turf field will play on Opening Day Tuesday. The Snappers will play their remaining 24 home games this season in the new facility. The hope is it will provide a spark to finish the season.

“Obviously, beautiful field. Really excited to play here Tuesday and get the season kind of started it’ll give us a fresh start especially at a new field,” said Snappers catcher Will Banfield. “I think it’s going to give us an extra boost everyone likes new stuff. We are really, really blessed to be at a new stadium right now.”

Beloit opens a 6-game home stand against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Snappers are 35-43 this season. They finished 15-21 in their final season at Pohlman Field.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.