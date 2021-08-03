Series of burglaries in Stephenson Co.

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred during the weekend of July 31 through Aug. 2.

In the early morning hours of July 31, an unknown person, believed to be a man, forced open the door of The Loose Screw Bar in German Valley. That person then damaged the video gambling machines that are in the building and removed the money that was inside the machines. The person left the bar in an unknown direction and fled the scene, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 2, a vehicle entered the parking lot of the Route 20 Bar and Grill at the intersection of US RT 20 West and Ayp Road. A man left the vehicle and forced open the front door of the business. He then damaged the video gambling machines that are located inside the business and removed the money that was inside the machines. It is unknown which direction the person fled to, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating these reports and believes they are related. Anyone with any information on the incidents should contact 815-235-8252 or 1-866-847-7669.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.