Rivets knock off Pit Spitters

(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the first of a two-game set, the Rockford Rivets beat the Traverse City Pit Spitters 3-2.

The Rivets got on the board in the first thanks to a Shemar Page single. Traverse City answered in the third with a Jake Arnold solo home run. Rockford scored right away in the bottom half, a Pit Spitters error brought home a runner. The story of the game is unearned runs, the Rivets had two of them to propel them to the 3-2 win.

Rivets have an off day Tuesday but will play Traverse City in the series finale Wednesday at 6:05.

