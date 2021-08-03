Quiet and sunny conditions continue for now before we heat up with storm chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hope you have been enjoying the comfortable temperatures and humidity levels throughout the Stateline for the last several days. There is a bit more where that came from but that won’t last much longer. We’re eying storm chances returning to the forecast along with the heat and humidity.

Today was a nice and sunny break from the hazy skies we’ve had on several occasions over the last few days because of wildfire continuing to burn in Canada. We can expect the break from that to continue for now but towards the end of the week, there’s a chance for more wildfire smoke in our skies. Without the smoke in our skies, we’ll be treated to mostly sunny skies for both Wednesday and Thursday with comfortable temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.

While our skies aren't hazy for the time being, that may change towards the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Much like today, Wednesday afternoon could have a chance for a very scattered shower or downpour but those chances remain very low. Otherwise, Wednesday will be dry along with the daytime Thursday before rain chances return to the forecast. Our first wave of rain in the forecast will come at that time and continue through much of the day Friday. It won’t be a washout by any means with scattered storms are possible.

Much like Tuesday, a few spots could see a very scattered shower or storm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday looks like a good day with rain chances at night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s also at this time we’ll get a different air mass in the Stateline with a front. We’ll get rid of the low dew points and replace those gradually with more humid dew points and warmer temperatures. Friday calls for highs in the upper 80s with the scattered storm chance and dew points going up into the 60s. It’s by Saturday where dew points will once again approach the uncomfortable and/or oppressive levels in the 70s.

Take advantage of the free A/C for now, we'll be turning much more humid towards the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we heat up and turn more humid, that's when the rain chances return to the forecast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

After the chance of rain Thursday night and Friday, the next chances come Saturday late and Sunday. The daytime Saturday looks dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s before rain chances go up at night for scattered showers. It’s possible these will become more numerous into the day on Sunday with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity levels continuing.

We’ll be watching the rain chances closer to the weekend along with the possibility that heat indices may reach into the 90s over the weekend and potentially to or above 100 early next week.

