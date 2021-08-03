Portion of Spring Creek Road closed due to downed power lines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stretch of Spring Creek Road in Rockford is closed off after a traffic accident early Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. Rockford Police reported that a car hit a pole in the 3300 block of Spring Creek near Bradley Road. The crash caused wires to come down, blocking off a portion of the road near Eisenhower Middle School.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car hit a pole in the 3300 block of Spring Creek. No injuries reported. Wires are down so please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 3, 2021

No one was seriously injured in the incident. Several power outages are reported in the area. Police ask the public to avoid Spring Creek if possible until the wires are restored.

