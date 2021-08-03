Advertisement

Portion of Spring Creek Road closed due to downed power lines

No one was seriously injured in the incident.
A car hit a pole in the 3300 block of Spring Creek early Tuesday morning.
A car hit a pole in the 3300 block of Spring Creek early Tuesday morning.(WIFR)
By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stretch of Spring Creek Road in Rockford is closed off after a traffic accident early Tuesday morning.

Just before 7 a.m. Rockford Police reported that a car hit a pole in the 3300 block of Spring Creek near Bradley Road. The crash caused wires to come down, blocking off a portion of the road near Eisenhower Middle School.

No one was seriously injured in the incident. Several power outages are reported in the area. Police ask the public to avoid Spring Creek if possible until the wires are restored.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford Police are on the scene of an overnight shooting in the 300 block of West State Street...
1 dead, 1 person in life-threatening condition after shooting in downtown Rockford
City First Church
Church responds to new mask recommendations
Blaze fire flame texture background.
House fire early Monday morning displaces Rockford family
Two thrown from motorcycle in Clay County crash
Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Rockford crash Sunday
Suspect in Freeport robberies
Suspect in Freeport robberies is Mississippi man

Latest News

The Beloit Snappers open up their brand new ABC Supply Stadium along Rock River in Beloit...
Beloit Snappers prep for opening night at ABC Supply Stadium
Rivets knock off Pit Spitters
Rivets knock off Pit Spitters
Oregon Community Unit School District listens to alternatives from the community, and is...
Mt. Morris citizens advisory committee presents plan to keep David L. Rahn Junior High open
It's shaping up to be a phenomenal evening for the Snappers' Opening Night at ABC Supply Stadium.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/2/2021