Pine Creek unveils revamped grounds to community

This summer’s unveiling is already looking to be some of Pine Creek’s best months yet.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just outside Oregon, Pine Creek, formerly known as White Pines Wedding Canyon, recently revamped and reintroduced its grounds to the community.

Featuring six wedding sites, from the gazebo to the enchanted forest, as well as three cabins that can welcome groups of people

Rebecca Jones, owner of Pine Creek, talked with 23 News on Tuesday!

