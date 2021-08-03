Pine Creek unveils revamped grounds to community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just outside Oregon, Pine Creek, formerly known as White Pines Wedding Canyon, recently revamped and reintroduced its grounds to the community.

Featuring six wedding sites, from the gazebo to the enchanted forest, as well as three cabins that can welcome groups of people, this summer’s unveiling is already looking to be some of Pine Creek’s best months yet.

Rebecca Jones, owner of Pine Creek, talked with 23 News on Tuesday!

